JFrog (FROG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. JFrog has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.00-0.01 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $51.05 on Thursday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,152,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

