JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.