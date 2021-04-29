JMP Securities Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $395.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.88.

Shares of FB traded up $18.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.32. Facebook has a 1-year low of $190.00 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $928.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

