Jobchain Price Tops $0.0015 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $325,297.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

