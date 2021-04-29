John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 35,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.