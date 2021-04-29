John F. Bergstrom Purchases 29,500 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,798.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 61,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,144. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,727.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $1,783,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

