John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HTY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,110. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

