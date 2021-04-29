Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 104.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.98 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

