Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.89

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.89 and last traded at $186.64, with a volume of 6411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.83.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 396.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.