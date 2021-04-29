Jones Soda (JSDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 25.95%.

Jones Soda stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Jones Soda has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

