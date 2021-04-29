Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

JRNGF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Journey Energy from $0.40 to $1.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

