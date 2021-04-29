JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €255.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.73 ($294.98).

ETR VOW3 traded down €2.40 ($2.82) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €224.00 ($263.53). The company had a trading volume of 653,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of €227.40 and a 200-day moving average of €171.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

