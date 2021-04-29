JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €36.50 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.88 ($43.39).

Shares of STM traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €32.01 ($37.66). 2,769,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.41.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

