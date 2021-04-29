JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €62.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.91 ($99.90).

ETR HFG traded up €1.36 ($1.60) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €71.50 ($84.12). 601,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.40 and a 200 day moving average of €60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

