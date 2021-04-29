JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €65.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €70.89 ($83.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion and a PE ratio of -61.43. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

