JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 155,539 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 2,019.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NESR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.45 million. On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.