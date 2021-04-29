JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 17,943 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Digimarc worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $628.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.