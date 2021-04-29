JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

