JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWC Tech Holdings II stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.