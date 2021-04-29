JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

MSOS stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.