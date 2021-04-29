JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 136.90 ($1.79) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,214.40 ($55.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The company has a market cap of £110.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,060.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,284.71.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

