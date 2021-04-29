JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Livent worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

