JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCB opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $502.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

