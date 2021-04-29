JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 240.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Ranpak worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 340,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ranpak by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 148,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PACK opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

