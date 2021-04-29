JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,598 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

NYSEARCA:RXI opened at $170.73 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $102.08 and a 52 week high of $172.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day moving average is $156.19.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

