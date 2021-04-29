JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,068 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

TR stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.