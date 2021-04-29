JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,785 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

