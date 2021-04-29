JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,972,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock worth $59,031,312.

Vroom stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

