JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Extended Stay America worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

