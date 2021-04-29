JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Rimini Street worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 292.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,039.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,331 shares of company stock valued at $859,595. 61.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

