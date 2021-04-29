JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of MaxLinear worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,646 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

