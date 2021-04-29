JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.55 Million Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of AMERISAFE worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. S&T Bank grew its position in AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 136,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMERISAFE by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

