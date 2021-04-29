JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Penn Virginia worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

