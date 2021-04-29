JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Scholastic worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

SCHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

