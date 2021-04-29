JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of TechTarget worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,562.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303 over the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTGT opened at $77.24 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

