JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.59 Million Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of American Vanguard worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $618.35 million, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.