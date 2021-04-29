JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 93,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 670.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

