JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after acquiring an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

