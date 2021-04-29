JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Herc worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Herc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.