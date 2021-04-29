JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.73 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $13,138,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,350,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

