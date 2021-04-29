JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of International Seaways worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSW shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

