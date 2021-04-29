JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

WETF stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

