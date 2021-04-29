JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

