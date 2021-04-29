JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

