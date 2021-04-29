JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.