JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.62 Million in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $72.13 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

