JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVU. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

