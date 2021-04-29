JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,409 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TCBK stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

