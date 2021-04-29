JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 25,390 Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.88% of USD Partners worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.37. USD Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

