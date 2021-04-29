JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 28,065 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Haynes International worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haynes International by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

HAYN opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $360.55 million, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

